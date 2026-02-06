Israel will see hot temperatures, haze, and light rainfall over the weekend, forecasters predict.

Friday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, and there may be light local rainfall. Temperatures will be above seasonal average. Friday night will be partly cloudy, and light local rain may fall in northern Israel.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy and there may still be isolated rain in the north. Temperatures will remain largely stable, but strong winds will blow, especially in the mountains. There may be haze.

The first half of next week will see a renewed increase in temperatures, which will return to being above seasonal average, but it is unlikely that rain will fall until at least the middle of the week, when there may be rain in the northern part of the country.

On Sunday, the weather will be partly cloudy with rising temperatures, becoming warmer than usual for the season. Strong winds will blow, especially in the mountains, and there may be haze.

On Monday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy, with a drop in temperatures.