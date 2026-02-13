IDF Chief of Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment and field tour in the Rafah area in the Gaza Strip on Friday, together with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor; the Commander of the Gaza Division, BG Barak Hiram; the Commander of the 188th Brigade; the Commander of the 7th Brigade; the Commander of the Tzanchanim Brigade; the Commander of the Southern Brigade; the Commander of the Yahalom Unit; and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff toured the Rafah area following the events of the past week and instructed troops to continue operating to remove threats in the area, with an emphasis on dismantling underground terror infrastructure.

“During the war, we achieved an unprecedented accomplishment - all Hamas front-line battalions were dismantled. Hamas has been militarily defeated and all of the hostages have returned to their homes," said Zamir.

He added, “The IDF is deployed along a security border - the Yellow Line - overseeing the crossings to the Gaza Strip, and is precisely dismantling terror infrastructure in the area. We are prepared to transition from a defensive posture to an offensive one. For any violation, we will respond and degrade their capabilities. Recently, we eliminated numerous terrorists, including senior operatives from the terrorist organizations."

“We are not relinquishing the objectives of the war - the full demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas," the Chief of Staff stressed. “We are operating in accordance with the directive of the political echelon, while maintaining military plans for their defeat and we stand ready to act defensively as required. We will continue strengthening the defense of the communities of the western Negev."

“The achievements across all arenas are the result of determined combat and the bravery of IDF troops over the past two years. You, the troops and commanders, deserve the highest appreciation," Zamir told the soldiers.

“There is no immunity for terrorism. What applies to terrorists in Gaza applies to the terrorists in other arenas as well. We will continue to remain focused and remove threats, with determination and a proactive approach," he stressed.

“Over the past week, we established the 38th Division, which will enhance the IDF’s operational competence and strengthen its ground capabilities. The war has proven the importance of divisions as the driving force of the IDF’s operational capability and as a vital component in achieving decisive defeat and victory in a prolonged multi-front war," concluded Zamir.

