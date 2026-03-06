Chief of Staff Zamir in situational assessment at the Northern Command IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Friday conducted a situational assessment at the Northern Command together with members of the General Staff Forum.

During the assessment, the Chief of the Staff instructed the continued reinforcement and strengthening of the defense along the border.

Following the assessment, Zamir spoke with the heads of local authorities in the north. During the conversation, he presented the operational situational picture and emphasized the importance of the effort to deepen the line of control along the Lebanon border.

The Chief of Staff also stressed the IDF’s commitment to safeguarding the security of the residents and expressed his appreciation to the local authority heads and residents for the resilience, responsibility, and spirit they have demonstrated on the home front during this period.

“Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are one and the same - we will complete the collapse of the Iranian axis and continue striking the enemy," stressed Zamir.

“We are striking the Iranian terrorist regime and will seize every opportunity to advance our achievements. Hezbollah chose to join the operation alongside Iran, and it is paying the price. We will seize every opportunity to strike Hezbollah, advance achievements, and remove the threat. We will not relinquish the disarming of Hezbollah," he added.

“IDF troops defend and operate on the front line of the communities, along all borders - in the Golan Heights and in Lebanon. In this way, we reinforce and strengthen the security of the northern communities along a forward line of defense," Zamir told the heads of the local authorities.

“Civil leadership is a critical component of national and security resilience and of the success of the operation. The patience and perseverance of the residents of the north are a significant part of the operation’s success."

“This is a major opportunity. Significant work is being carried out here, and we are preparing for a prolonged operation. We will do everything to seize the opportunity and bring about a change in the security situation," concluded Zamir.

