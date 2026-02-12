Authorities in São Paulo have initiated new legislation following the story of a dog known as “The Gravedigger," who refused to leave its owner’s grave for ten years.

Lawmaker Eduardo Nóbrega wrote, “What began as a story of love and loyalty has turned into public policy. Anyone who has lost a pet knows: it’s not just an animal. It’s family. This law recognizes that bond and brings more dignity at the moment of farewell. Love does not end at goodbye."

The new law will allow pets to be buried alongside their legal owners in cemeteries across the city. The decision was inspired by the local dog, who spent a decade at the cemetery by its owner’s grave, returning even after family members took him home. Over the years, the dog became a familiar figure among cemetery visitors, who would bring him food and water.

The dog passed away in 2021, and authorities decided to bury him alongside his owner in the same grave he had refused to leave for ten years. His story garnered widespread public attention and reached local lawmakers.

According to the proposal, the law will permit pets to be buried in their owners’ graves, subject to sanitary regulations and oversight by local burial services. The legislation will be named in honor of the dog, recognizing the emotional bond between pets and their families.