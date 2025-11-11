A Crisis Hiding in Plain Sight

On Sunday, Ben-Yaakov addressed a packed audience at the first-ever NYC Benefit Dinner for the IDU, held at the historic Blue Moon Hotel on the Lower East Side. What he shared left no one unmoved.

"Approximately 4,000 people go missing each year in Israel," Ben-Yaakov explained. "Dozens are never found. People disappear for many reasons - Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, hikers getting lost, emotional distress, and terrorism. This massive problem is often ignored, yet every missing person has a name, a family, and a life story."

The statistics are staggering, but the human stories are what haunt him:

Nurit Yaari (78) - a beloved Tel Aviv University theater professor who vanished on October 26. The IDU found her nine days later in serious condition. She passed away shortly afterward.

Moshe Kleinerman- a Hasidic youth missing since 2022, his family still searching.

Haymanot Kasou (age 9) - an Ethiopian-Israeli girl who disappeared in the area dubbed "Israel's Bermuda Triangle" between Tzfat, Tverya, and Meron.

Ben-Yaakov's voice grew urgent: "Sometimes the difference between finding someone alive or deceased is simply having one more team, one more dog, one more drone, one more ATV available."

From October 7 to Everyday Heroes

Ben-Yaakov shared emotional accounts from the IDU's searches following the Oct ber 7th massacre, including efforts to locate victims from towns near the Gaza border. But the unit's mission extends far beyond wartime emergencies.

The IDU also:

Protects Israel's borders by assisting authorities in pursuing infiltrators and smugglers crossing from Jordan and Egypt.

Secures vulnerable communities by providing security dogs to towns in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

Defends Jewish farms by launching a new program to train herding and security dogs for ranches frequently targeted by Arab terrorists attempting to uproot Jewish presence.

Brings comfort to the suffering by training therapy dogs for visits to terror victims, bereaved families, orphans, and autistic children. "We want to bring a smile to these special souls," Ben-Yaakov said.

Israel Dog Unit IDU Spokesman

More Than Dogs - Building Leaders

The IDU base is also home to lone soldiers, some of whom serve with the unit before and after their IDF service. Many volunteers who later enlist go on to serve in elite military units and become strong officer candidates, thanks to training in fieldcraft, navigation, search-and-rescue discipline, and teamwork.

Volunteers learn to work with:

Tracking dogs

Patrol dogs

Detection dogs

Search & rescue dogs

Cadaver dogs

Ben-Yaakov is calling on Jews - in Israel and the Diaspora - to answer the call. A new introductory training course in search-and-rescue and basic dog-handling begins in early December.

A Torah for the Brave

The unit is also seeking a sponsor to complete the writing of a Torah scroll for the synagogue at the IDU base - a sacred symbol for those who dedicate their lives to saving others.

"When you donate to the IDU, every penny counts," Ben-Yaakov emphasized. "You're not just funding equipment. You're funding hope. You're funding the moment a mother hears her child has been found alive."

Sponsor the Torah scroll and become part of IDU history.

Meet the Commander - While He's Here

Ben-Yaakov is currently on a North American speaking tour and is available to speak at community events, meet with groups and synagogues, conduct interviews, and meet prospective volunteers.

This is your chance to look a true Israeli hero in the eye - and join his mission.

HOW YOU CAN HELP TODAY:

DONATE (Tax-Deductible in the U.S.):

Am Yisrael Chai Fund

400 Fifth Avenue

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

(Please note: "on behalf of rescue dogs")

VOLUNTEER WITH THE IDU:

Email: [email protected]

Israel: +972-54-487-6709

U.S.: 347-987-5445

New training course begins early December - spots are limited.

BOOK COMMANDER BEN-YAAKOV:

To schedule a speaking engagement or meeting:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 347-987-5445

The Bottom Line:

Somewhere in Israel right now, a family is holding their breath, praying their loved one will be found. The Israel Dog Unit is their last, best hope.

Will you be the reason they're found in time?