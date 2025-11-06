This Sunday evening, November 9th at 7:00 PM, Yekutiel Ben-Yakov, Commander of the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), will address an exclusive gathering featuring powerful testimonies from Israel's search-and-rescue and counter-terror operations.

The first-ever New York benefit dinner for the American Friends of the Israel Dog Unit offers attendees a rare opportunity to hear directly from the field stories of life-saving missions conducted by specially trained service dogs and their handlers across Israel.

Few are aware of the scope of the crisis: over 4,000 people are reported missing in Israel each year. Approximately 20 are never found. Today, around 700 individuals remain missing-many elderly patients with Alzheimer's or dementia, others victims of terrorism, crime, psychiatric emergencies, or autism-related incidents.

The Israel Dog Unit stands as Israel's premier organization dedicated to locating and rescuing missing persons.

Following the Simchat Torah Massacre on October 7th, IDU teams deployed immediately to the Gaza Envelope. For weeks, they operated in the most harrowing conditions-searching for survivors, recovering victims from the Nova Music Festival massacre, and combing through devastated towns and kibbutzim. Their work brought closure to grieving families and helped establish critical intelligence: who had been murdered and who had been abducted into Gaza, alive or deceased.

Support the Israel Dog Unit's life-saving mission. Reserve your seat today: [email protected] or 347-987-5445

For over 25 years, the IDU has provided canine units and handlers for counter-terror operations and has trained security teams protecting Jewish communities throughout Israel. With bases in Kfar Tapuach (Shomron) and near Tzfat, the IDU maintains dozens of volunteers on call 24/7, 365 days a year.

Many young volunteers integrate IDU service with ulpan, Torah study, and academic pursuits-combining meaningful national service with personal growth.

The organization has saved hundreds of lives across the country. Now, the American Friends of the Israel Dog Unit seeks to expand this sacred work and recruit qualified volunteers interested in serving with the unit in Israel.

"Given the uncertain climate in New York following recent political developments, many may find this an opportune moment to explore volunteering, visiting, or even relocating to Israel," organizers noted.

This Sunday's dinner provides a unique platform to meet Commander Yekutiel Ben-Yakov and learn firsthand about the holy work of Israel's service dogs and their handlers.

Space is limited, and early reservations are strongly recommended. Private meetings with Ben-Yakov-founder and commander of the IDU-may also be arranged during his North American visit.

