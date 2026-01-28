Israel’s security forces have finalized preparations to reopen the Rafah Crossing for pedestrian traffic, with officials estimating that it could open within the next few days - possibly as early as tomorrow, according to Galei Tzahal reporter Doron Kadosh.

If implemented, the move would mark the first time in nearly two years that the Rafah Crossing has been opened for the movement of people between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The crossing will operate in coordination with Egypt, with Cairo required to approve each individual seeking to cross. Once approved, travelers’ names will be transferred to the ISA for security clearance.

Contrary to earlier reports, those exiting the Gaza Strip will not undergo Israeli security screening. Instead, inspections will be carried out by a European Union team and local personnel acting on behalf of the Palestinian Authority.

Israel will nevertheless monitor activity at the crossing remotely through a dedicated command center. The system will oversee the exit corridor into Egypt, enabling a security representative to verify identities using facial-recognition technology and intervene if necessary.

Entry into the Gaza Strip, however, will be subject to stricter Israeli security procedures. Anyone entering Gaza will be required to pass through an IDF screening point, including X-ray machines, metal detectors, and facial-recognition checks. Only after completing these measures will individuals be permitted to cross the “yellow line," marking the boundary between areas under Israeli control and territory governed by Hamas.