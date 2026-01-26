The Rafah Crossing is expected to open soon for the exit of residents from the Gaza Strip, as part of a new framework developed with the approval of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Galei Zahal, Hamas terrorists, including lower-ranking operatives and their relatives, are expected to be granted permission to leave Gaza for Egypt without undergoing Israeli security checks.

At the exit stage from Gaza, identification and checks will be conducted by a European Union delegation, with the assistance of Palestinian Authority personnel pre-approved by the Israeli security system.

The exit documents will bear the stamp of the Palestinian Authority, and Israeli oversight of the process will be conducted remotely, with no Israeli personnel physically present at at the crossing.

Entry to the Gaza Strip will occur in two stages: an initial check by the European Union at the Rafah Crossing, and transfer through an inspection point in Israeli-controlled territory, where Israeli security agencies will conduct security checks to prevent smuggling or entry of unauthorized individuals.

The final number of people leaving and entering has not yet been determined, but the estimate is that it will involve a few hundred people per day, depending on the processing capacity of the various delegations.

According to the report, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will pre-approve the identities of those leaving and entering based on security assessments. Among those allowed to leave will be Hamas operatives not directly involved in terrorist activities, as well as their family members.