The Rafah Crossing will open on Sunday (February 1st) in both directions for limited pedestrian traffic.

The IDF stated that entry and exit of residents through the crossing will be allowed in coordination with Egypt, after the resident receives Israeli approval, under the supervision of the European Union delegation, similar to the framework enacted in January 2025.

“The return of residents from Egypt to the Gaza Strip will be permitted only in coordination with Egypt, and solely for residents who left Gaza during the course of the war, and only after prior security approval by Israel. In addition to initial identification and screening at the Rafah Crossing by a European Union delegation, an additional screening and identification process will be carried out at a checkpoint operated by the security establishment in an area under IDF control."