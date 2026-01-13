Security forces were dispatched on Tuesday to the Ad-Dhahiriya area following a report regarding armed suspects impersonating IDF soldiers and robbing shops in the area.

The IDF emphasized that the robbers were not IDF soldiers.

Israeli forces apprehended three suspects. In the suspects' vehicle, the forces found IDF uniforms, rifles, and military helmets.

The IDF stated that IDF soldiers, Israel Border Police forces, and Israel Police officers apprehended three suspects, including a Palestinian Arab and two Israeli civilians, within a short period of time.

Several kinds of weapons were located in the possession of the apprehended suspects and were confiscated by the forces. The suspects were transferred for further investigation by the Israel Police.

The police stated: “Patrol officers from the Hebron station in the Judea District, together with Border Police officers in Judea and the Judea Regional Brigade, arrested three suspects from the southern Bedouin diaspora as they fled a jewelry store after allegedly carrying out an armed robbery while posing as armed security forces."

"According to the current suspicion, the suspects arrived in al-Dhahiriya in a vehicle resembling a security vehicle, including emergency lights, while dressed in IDF uniforms and equipped with body armor, helmets, and weapons. At a certain point, the suspects broke into a Palestinian Arab-owned jewelry store and robbed its contents. Immediately afterward, they fled southward. Following intensive operational efforts to locate them, including intelligence gathering and direction, they were located near as-Samua."