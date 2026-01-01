Rabbi Netanel Avitan, a rabbi at the Jaffa Hesder Yeshiva, was assaulted on Thursday evening while walking on Yefet Street in the city by an Arab man, in what would appear to be an antisemitic attack.

After recovering from the attack, the rabbi reported the incident to the police.

The executive director of the yeshiva, Moshe Shendovsky, recounted the incident to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: "The rabbi wanted to get into his car, and then an Arab punched him twice in the face, threw him to the ground, cursed at him, and fled. We want personal security, so that Jews can walk around Jaffa freely and without fear, that the police will be present, and that the municipality will unequivocally condemn the incident.”

The yeshiva stated: “We call on the Tel Aviv Police and the leaders of the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo to act with full force to ensure the safety and security of the city’s Jewish residents in Jaffa.”

The police stated: "The police received a report of an assault of a man on Yefet Street in Jaffa. Police forces arrived at the scene and searched for the suspected assailant. The victim was taken for medical treatment with light injuries. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation."