An IDF soldier arrived Friday at the Rosh Pina police station and reported that his weapon had been stolen after he fell asleep on a bus.

Shortly afterward, an Egged bus driver identified a suspicious individual at another location, dressed in civilian clothing and carrying a long weapon.

On Saturday morning, police announced that they had arrested the suspect Friday, identifying the suspect as a man in his 40s from the town of Maghar who hid the weapon in an open area. Police will request an extension of his detention on Saturday evening.

“A suspect was arrested for stealing a weapon from a member of the security forces who was traveling on a bus in northern Israel,” police said, noting that the incident occurred Friday afternoon.

“While traveling on a bus near the Amiad Junction, the security personnel noticed that his weapon had been stolen. Upon receiving the report, Northern District police forces were dispatched and launched extensive investigative and search operations,” the statement added.

According to police, preliminary findings indicate that the suspect got off the bus at the Hanania Junction and fled the scene on foot while holding the soldier’s weapon.

“A short time later, Northern District police officers arrested the suspect, a resident of the town of Maghar in his 40s. During searches conducted by the officers, the stolen weapon was also located after it had been hidden in an open area,” police said.

The suspect will be brought Saturday night to the Nof Hagalil-Nazareth court for a hearing on the police request to extend his detention.