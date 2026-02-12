The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday evening that the United States has ordered the deployment of an additional aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, which will join the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East. This move is part of preparations for a possible strike on Iran if negotiations with Tehran fail.

The report comes after President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he is considering sending additional military forces to the region.

President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met at the White House earlier on Wednesday. During the meeting, Netanyahu attempted to persuade the US President not to reach a partial deal with Iran and to safeguard Israeli interests.

After the meeting, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues."

Addressing the issue of Iran, which was a central topic of discussion during the meeting, Trump wrote: "There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

He noted that the "last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer - That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"