At the annual public transportation conference in Eilat, the Public Transport Drivers Organization, part of the National Federation, presented data indicating a record low in drivers’ sense of personal security within the sector.

A survey conducted among thousands of drivers revealed a sharp increase in both verbal and physical violence compared with previous years. According to the findings, 54% of drivers reported experiencing violent incidents in 2026, up from approximately 40% in 2021-2022. About 15% of respondents said they had been subjected to five or more incidents of physical violence.

Verbal abuse was found to be even more widespread. Seventy-seven percent of drivers reported verbal harassment, with 17% stating they had endured more than 21 such incidents. This marks an increase of more than 50% in verbal violence compared with 2021.

As a result of the rising violence, 73% of drivers said they do not feel safe in their workplace, while only 27% reported feeling at least somewhat secure. The data also show that younger drivers under the age of 45 feel less secure and report higher levels of confrontations.

The escalation is also evident from the passengers’ perspective. Approximately one quarter of passengers said they had encountered an incident of violence during a public transport journey. Eighteen percent reported witnessing violence between passengers, while 12% observed violence directed at drivers. Regarding the causes, 41% of passengers believe the phenomenon reflects a broader nationwide social problem rather than an issue unique to public transportation.

Israel Ganon, chairman of the Public Transport Drivers Organization, said the findings highlight the vital role drivers play in Israeli society. “Public transport drivers are essential workers in every sense of the word. They operate during routine times and in emergencies, during military operations, pandemics, terrorist attacks and security incidents. When the country stops, they continue to operate, and when the public is afraid to leave home, they are there," he said.

Ganon added that the responsibility placed on drivers is immense, encompassing human lives, road safety, strict schedules and constant pressure from a diverse public that is not always patient and can at times be violent. He warned that the rise in violence is contributing to a growing shortage of quality personnel and called for strengthening the status of drivers to be defined as a top national priority.