A Jewish youth who was assaulted by an Arab in Jerusalem’s Old City approximately five years ago has filed an 80,000-shekel civil lawsuit against his attacker through the Honenu legal aid organization.

The incident occurred when the Arab teenager shoved the haredi youth in the shoulder, causing him to fall and injure his leg.

The assault took place as the haredi teen was walking along Al-Khalidiya Street with his father. As he approached the Arab teen, the latter forcefully pushed him to the ground. Following the attack, the assailant fled the scene but was located shortly thereafter and indicted on charges of racially motivated assault.

As part of a plea agreement, he admitted to the charges and received a suspended prison sentence, community service hours, and an order to pay financial compensation to the victim.

The haredi youth has now filed a civil suit seeking 80,000 shekels in damages for the pain, suffering, and emotional distress caused by the attack. The lawsuit states that the incident left him feeling humiliated, degraded, and fearful.