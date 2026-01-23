Jerusalem-based pastry chef Karen Kadosh, one of the owners of the city's "Café Kadosh" in the city, on Friday morning shared that she was assaulted while exiting an elevator, allegedly because she had tied her hair into a ponytail.

In a social media post, Kadosh said she was assaulted by a woman who intentionally kicked her from behind.

"When I exited the elevator, the woman came out after me, and immediately as she exited, her legs hit mine from behind, with force and aggression," Kadosh described.

Kadosh also stressed that this was not accidental contact but a deliberate attack. When she asked the woman what had happened, the woman replied: "I kicked you because you made a ponytail in the elevator in front of a Haredi man - it's not modest."

Kadosh said she was left stunned by the response and asked the woman what was immodest about tying her hair in a ponytail, but received no relevant answer. Later, she recognized the woman as a government employee in the same building.

"On one hand, who has the time and energy to deal with this?" she wrote. "But on the other hand, if we don't address these cases, they will only escalate." h

Kadosh said she is debating whether to file a police report.