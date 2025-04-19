Command Sergeant Major G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra, aged 35, from Rahat, a tracker in the Northern Brigade, Gaza Division, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the incident in which Command Sergeant Major G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra fell, a tracker in the Northern Brigade, Gaza Division, was severely injured.

In addition, two soldiers in the 414th Battalion, Border Protection Corps, were severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families have been notified.

Initial findings show that a terror cell appeared, according to suspicion, from an undiscovered tunnel shaft and identified the forces nearing the area in a military vehicle, through the post's back road.

The terrorists hurled an RPG at the vehicle, thus injuring the soldiers riding in it. One of the commanders was nearby, near the Erez post, and quickly arrived at the scene with the brigade's tracker team.

Twenty-seven minutes later, as they searched the area around the post and opened fire towards nearby targets in order to isolate the area, an IED was activated towards the tracking force. Asa result, one of the trackers was killed, and two others were injured - in addition to the three female soldiers who were injured by the RPG. All of the injured soldiers were evacuated to hospitals via helicopter.

The IDF believes that the work on the tunnel over the past week was noticed by Hamas, and pushed its terrorists to use the tunnel to hurt IDF soldiers.

Alnasasra lived in Rahat and served in the IDF as a career officer. He was 35 years old, and is survived by his wife and three daughters. His father served in the same unit, and he wished to follow in his father's footsteps. A mourner's tent has been set up in Rahat, and hundreds of visitors arrived on Saturday alone.

Alnasasra's uncle, Salim, recalled: "He was in Gaza for many months with his unit. He was a sportsman with degrees in judo. He fell in the same place where his friends were injured several months ago. This is a great loss not only for the family but for the sector and the entire people of Israel."

Defense Minister Israel Katz mourned Alnasasra's fall, saying, "I wish to send condolences from the depths of my heart to the family of Command Sergeant Major G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra, a tracker in the northern brigade who fell today in northern Gaza. I wish a speedy recovery to all of our soldiers who were injured during the operation and I support the IDF soldiers who are fighting heroically for the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas. The IDF will extract a heavy price and will increase the pressure in Gaza with full force, until all the goals of the war are achieved."