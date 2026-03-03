Broad strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Tuesday evening completed additional broad-scale strikes targeting Hezbollah terrorist targets in southern Lebanon.

Among the targets struck were weapons storage facilities, missile launchers, command centers, and a number of terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist organizations in areas of Tyre and Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The IDF noted that the infrastructure sites were used by the terrorist organizations to advance and carry out various terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

Prior to the strikes, measures were taken to minimize the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions, and aerial surveillance.

“The IDF is operating determinedly against Hezbollah following the terrorist organization’s decision to deliberately attack Israel in defense of the Iranian terrorist regime and will not allow any harm to the civilians of the State of Israel," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.