מבצע האכיפה המשטרתי ביהודה ושומרון צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Samaria police carried out a targeted operation to apprehend individuals wanted for questioning who had been evading authorities, while also cracking down on dangerous traffic violations.

During the operation, officers arrested ten suspects, including a Palestinian Arab man wanted for questioning on suspicion of incitement-related offenses.

In addition, police identified and removed 42 vehicles from the road. In two separate incidents, tow truck drivers were caught transporting several prohibited vehicles. The drivers were summoned to hearings, their tow trucks were impounded for 30 days, and the unauthorized vehicles were confiscated.

In a separate case, a suspect from Sakhnin was arrested after driving despite having a suspended license, ignoring police instructions, and attempting to flee. Following a brief pursuit, the suspect switched seats with a passenger in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

Over the course of the operation, officers issued 86 traffic citations, including 28 for illegal overtaking, 13 for distracted driving, six for running red lights, and six for speeding.