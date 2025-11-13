The US House of Representatives on Wednesday evening passed a bill that would end the longest government shutdown in history, which as of Wednesday had lasted 43 days.

The proposal was approved by a majority of 222-209, with 216 Republicans voting in favor and six Democrats joining them to approve the motion.

The legislation has been sent to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law at 9:45 p.m. EST (4:45 a.m. Israel time).

The bill sets up a new funding cliff in Congress on January 30, and provides funding for a few key agencies through the remainder of fiscal year 2026.

The SNAP and WIC programs, which deliver food and nutrition services to tens of millions of Americans, as well as veterans’ services, will continue to be funded if the government were to shut down again over the next few months.