Israeli officials spoke with CNN ahead of the expected meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Iran's actions and the threats it poses.

"Netanyahu will emphasize to Trump the need for military freedom of action in Iran, even if an agreement is signed between Tehran and Washington," said the officials.

According to them, the Prime Minister intends to present new intelligence information to Trump on Iran's military capabilities, mainly regarding the rehabilitation of ballistic missiles.

The assessment in Israel is that, without intervention, Iran will possess up to 2,000 missiles within weeks or months.

Netanyahu flew this morning to Washington, D.C., for a diplomatic visit, during which he will meet with President Donald Trump. This is Netanyahu’s seventh visit to the U.S. since Trump's re-election.

Before his departure, Netanyahu said: "I am now going to the United States for my seventh trip to meet with President Trump since his re-election. This, of course, does not include his unforgettable visit to Israel and his speech in the Knesset."

"I think these things reflect the unique closeness in the exceptional relationship we have with the United States, personally with the president, and with Israel and the United States-a relationship that has never been like this in our history," he added.

Netanyahu clarified that the focus of the meeting will be on Iran and the diplomatic negotiations with it: "In this trip, we will discuss a number of issues-Gaza, the region-but of course, first and foremost, the negotiations with Iran. I will present to the president our views on the principles of the negotiations, the important principles, which I believe are important not only for Israel but for anyone in the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East."