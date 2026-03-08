A security camera captured the moment interceptor debris fell near a gas station in Tel Aviv, seriously injuring a man in his 40s.

MDA medics arrived at the scene and provided the man with initial medical treatment before evacuating him to the emergency department at Ichilov Hospital with a neck injury. He was admitted to the trauma room for further care.

At the same time, MDA teams treated six additional people injured at various locations across central Israel. Among them were two casualties in Petah Tikva: a man in his mid-20s who was moderately injured and a 56-year-old man who sustained light injuries.

Authorities said the attack involved a fragmentation missile. The Fire and Rescue Services reported that at one location in central Israel, a building apparently collapsed after being struck by shrapnel.

זירת נפילה במרכז תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

In a separate incident during the same alert, a traffic accident occurred between a truck and a private car on Route 5 near the Barkan Interchange. MDA paramedics treated the injured at the scene and evacuated two victims to Beilinson Hospital. The driver of the car, a man about 40, was listed in serious condition with multiple-system injuries but remained conscious, while another person sustained light injuries.

Senior MDA medic Yehezkel Goldreich, who was among the first responders at the central Israel impact site, described the scene:

“I was in a park near the impact when the sirens sounded. Shortly afterward there was a loud explosion. I saw thick smoke rising from the area and rushed to scan the scene. I found frightened people lying on the grass, including a man in his 40s who had suffered a severe shrapnel injury. I provided him with initial medical care on site, and together with additional MDA teams we evacuated him to the hospital, where his condition was classified as serious."

