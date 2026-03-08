The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense published footage on Sunday showing its air defense apparatus intercepting and destroying Iranian UAVs that attempted to target the country.

According to the ministry, since Iran began attacking the region last week, the Emirati military detected 1422 incoming UAVs, of which 1342 were intercepted and 80 made impact on land.

Of the 238 incoming ballistic missiles detected, 221 were intercepted, 15 landed in the sea, and two impacted on land. In addition, the military intercepted all eight of the cruise missiles that were fired at the country.

The Defense Ministry wrote in a statement that "there is no compromise when it comes to the nation’s security and sovereignty. The UAE Armed Forces stand ready to deter any threat."