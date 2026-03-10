A security official revealed that about half of the missiles launched from Iran since the beginning of the war carried a cluster-type warhead.

According to the official, these warheads are particularly dangerous. “This is a bomb that can cause extensive damage. Following the safety instructions is critical. It is not hundreds of kilograms of explosives concentrated in one place, but rather spreads across an area of roughly 10 kilometers, which requires a great deal of responsibility from civilians. It kills. Interception debris from regular missiles as well as from large missiles is lethal," the official said.

Military sources noted that the launches from Iran in recent days have been aimed at population centers, military bases, and national infrastructure, and that the regime in Tehran seeks to harm as many civilians as possible.

According to them, at the moment, it does not appear that Hezbollah and Iran are scheduling and coordinating their attacks against Israel. They noted that the assessments are that Iran is firing small volleys - and would have been interested in coordinating larger, coordinated volleys from several locations across the country at the same time - but is not succeeding in doing so.