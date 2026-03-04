The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced Wednesday afternoon that NATO air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace.

The interception took place over the eastern Mediterranean, marking the first time NATO has acted operationally and directly against an Iranian missile threat targeting one of its member states.

The ministry stressed that there were no casualties in the incident and that Turkey reserves the right to respond. It added, “We warn all parties to refrain from any action that could escalate conflicts in the region.