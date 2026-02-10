Comedian Guy Hochman updated this afternoon (Tuesday) that he was involved in a car accident while his son Oz was with him in the vehicle.

In the photo he posted, significant damage is visible to the front-right side of the car. Alongside the image, Hochman reassured his followers, writing, "Don’t worry, my loved ones, everything is fine."

He added in another update, "My back hurts a bit, but my nose is fine, and so is Oz, bless him, who sat calmly in the back. I’m on my way to the ER, I’ll keep you updated."

Three years ago, his mother, Rachel, was severely injured after being hit by an electric scooter while walking on a sidewalk near the Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The suspect, a released prisoner from Jaffa, caused her a serious head injury, from which she has not recovered to this day.

Last week, Hochman shared a message he received from the police, stating that the case against the person who injured her was closed due to the suspect's death.

"Almost three years of discussions, courts, and talks with the prosecution, and poof," Hochman wrote in anger. "He ruined an entire family’s life and left this world without paying a day for his actions."

Despite the tragic way the case ended, Hochman expressed a sense of relief: "God made sure for all of us that he won’t repeat his actions. So, I will say on behalf of my mother, who can’t speak because of him - may his name and memory be cursed. Drive carefully."