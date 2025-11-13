Seven-year-old Neta Halevi was killed Thursday morning after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle in the Jordan Valley community of Shadmot Mehola.

Magen David Adom medics conducted extensive attempts at resuscitation but were forced to declare his death at the scene.

Paramedic Orit Ohana and MDA emergency medic Menachem Tzur said: “This was a very severe incident. When we arrived, we saw the child lying on the road next to a bicycle, unconscious and without a pulse, and not breathing, and suffering a severe head injury. Civilians around him were providing him with initial medical care. They told us he had been riding his bicycle and was hit by a car. We began performing CPR, including compressions, ventilation, and providing medications, but at the end, we were unfortunately forced to declare his death at the scene.”

A preliminary investigation indicates that the child had been riding his bicycle on the sidewalk on his way to the schoolbus pickup, fell into the road, and was struck by a driver passing by at that exact moment.

A statement from the community read: “With deep sorrow and great pain, the community of Shadmot Mehola announces the tragic passing of Neta Halevi in a severe accident this morning. Netta, a child of the Halevi, Tovari, and Itali families, is the son of our dear Yoni and Gal. We are all grieving and embracing you in this difficult hour.”

David Elhayani, head of the Jordan Valley Regional Council, said: “This is a terrible tragedy. It is especially hard when it happens within a close-knit community where everyone knows one another. Our welfare teams are in the community and with the students at our school.”".