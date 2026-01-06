Just last week, Dovid Cohen was traveling in the country of Georgia. He says he knew he wasn't in a state to drive, and instead of risking lives, handed the keys to someone else. A responsible decision that many people fail to make. A decision that should have saved lives.

But instead of gratitude, Dovid found himself behind bars.

The Phone Call That Went Silent

The accident happened in Georgia. According to Dovid, he wasn't driving and didn't cause the accident - but he is the one who has been arrested. In the one phone call he managed to make from prison, he had time to tell his family just one sentence before the call was disconnected: "The situation is serious."

Since then, no one has been able to contact him.

The Cohen family woke up to a shocking reality: their son is sitting in a foreign prison, they don't know his condition, and they have only 3 weeks to find $140,000 for legal defense and fines - or he stays there.

"We're talking about a religious boy who did the right thing"

This is the latest case in a disturbing series. Young religious Jewish men find themselves detained in foreign countries, and families are left without the tools to deal with the local legal systems.

The situation is more urgent than you think

The family faces 3 parallel challenges:

First, they must hire a local lawyer in Georgia who knows the system and can act immediately. Second, they must pay fines and bail totaling $140,000 - an enormous sum they don't have. Third, they must do all this within only 3 weeks.

Every day that passes is another day Dovid sits in a foreign prison. Without understanding the local language, without knowing when he'll see his family again, and without the ability to maintain his religious lifestyle properly.

Why does this keep happening?

This isn't the first case of its kind. In recent months, we've been witnessing a disturbing trend of religious Jews being arrested in foreign countries under similar circumstances. Families are left helpless, facing foreign legal systems, languages they don't understand, and amounts of money they cannot raise alone.

Pidyon shvuyim isn't just a mitzvah - it's a moral obligation. When a Jewish boy sits in a foreign prison, when his family is desperate, when there are only 3 weeks to find a solution - this is the time to act.

How you can help now?

The Cohen family needs to raise $140,000 within 3 weeks. Every donation brings Dovid one step closer to release and reuniting with his family.

This is the mitzvah of pidyon shvuyim - releasing a captive. This is a young man who made the responsible choice and is now paying an impossible price. This is a family that needs the community right now.

