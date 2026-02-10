A 20-year-old yeshiva student was arrested Monday night for draft-dodging, and handed over to the military police.

Ariel Koren, a student at the Chabad-Lubavitch yeshiva in Tel Aviv, was arrested by the police in Rosh Ha'ayin and transferred to the military police. He is represented from attorney Shlomo Hadad.

On Tuesday morning, Koren is expected to appear before a judge, who will determine the next steps in his detention.

The arrest comes just one day after arrested yeshiva student Avraham Ben Dayan was denied the opportunity to lay tefillin (phylacteries) while in military police custody.

Ben Dayan, 23, newly married, was arrested Saturday night during a routine traffic check in southern Israel, after it was discovered that he was registered as a draft-dodger.

Ben Dayan's family claimed that despite bringing him tefillin, the authorities firmly refused to allow him to wear them. Additionally, they accused law enforcement of intentional deception, as the detainee was transferred from station to station throughout the night, and each time the family was given incorrect information about his location.

MK Moshe Gafni, the Chairman of the Degel Hatorah party, slammed the handling of the situation, saying, "This man was arrested for no reason, and according to his family, they didn't allow him to wear tefillin. This is a military called the Jewish army, and they don't let a yeshiva student wear tefillin."

Gafni clarified, "This will not go quietly. I will contact the Minister of Defense and not let this matter slide - this hatred towards everything Jewish."

On Monday, the IDF claimed yesterday that it was a mishap due to issues in processing the yeshiva student at the detention facility.

The statement added, "This is an extremely rare case, which is not in line with the IDF's regulations. The IDF regrets the distress caused, and the procedures at the prison have been clarified for immediate implementation. The matter will be thoroughly investigated by the commanders to prevent similar incidents in the future. The detainee is currently in a facility where all the necessary equipment is provided according to his way of life."