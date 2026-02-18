Sephardic Chief Rabbi David Yosef on Tuesday night published his annual halakhic (pertaining to Jewish law -ed.) ruling regarding "Zekher lemakhatzit hashekel," the traditional donation given ahead of the Purim holiday in a sum equivalent to that of the ancient half-shekel coin.

According to the ruling, this year the donation amount is set at approximately 80 shekels, equivalent in value to the price of nine grams of pure silver including VAT. The amount is higher than in previous years due to the rise in the price of silver on global markets.

Rabbi Yosef noted that the price of silver should be checked on the day of the donation itself due to fluctuations in the price.

According to the halakhic ruling, the donation is required for each person aged 13 and older, men and women alike. "It is good to give for children as well, and there are those who have the custom to give even for fetuses," the rabbi added.

For those for whom the full amount is too high, Rabbi Yosef set an alternative scale: at least 1.5 shekels per person, and if possible, five shekels per person. Those who can should give the full amount, equivalent in value to nine grams of silver.

Rabbi Yosef recommended donating the funds to needy yeshiva students, "with an emphasis on Torah learners who have been harmed by the authorities' budget cuts."