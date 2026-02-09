The IDF apologized this evening (Monday) to a Haredi draft dodger who was arrested, and despite his family delivering tefillin to him, he was prevented from putting them on for several long hours.

"The detainee was arrested on Motzei Shabbat (Saturday night) by the Israeli police and transferred to the military police's custody. The detainee remained in detention overnight until late morning. During his detention, when he arrived at the military prison in the afternoon, he asked the reception team to wear tefillin, and he was told he would be given the opportunity when he arrived at the detention platoon. However, due to an unexpected delay in his processing, and according to the report given afterwards, the detainee was ultimately unable to wear tefillin," the IDF spokesperson stated.

The army noted that "this is an extremely rare case, which is not in line with the IDF's regulations. The IDF regrets the distress caused, and the procedures at the prison have been clarified for immediate implementation. The matter will be thoroughly investigated by the commanders to prevent similar incidents in the future. The detainee is currently in a facility where all the necessary equipment is provided according to his way of life."

The detainee is Avraham Ben Dayan, 23, a graduate of the Maor HaTalmud Yeshiva, who got married only two months ago. He was detained for inspection at a police checkpoint in the southern area. When it was discovered that he was registered as a draft dodger, he was transferred to the military police.

His family, who were called to the scene, rushed to bring his tefillin, but according to them, the authorities firmly refused to allow him to wear them.

According to the family, he was only allowed to wear tefillin around 5 PM. "This is a severe religious violation and the prevention of a basic mitzvah," the family claims.

In addition, they accuse the enforcement authorities of intentional deception that lasted all night. According to the claims, the detainee was transferred from station to station - from Netivot to Ofakim, and then to Sde Teyman - with incorrect information provided at every stage about his location. This behavior prevented the family from meeting him or delivering basic personal items.

In the end, Ben Dayan was sentenced to ten days in military prison.

MK Moshe Gafni, the Chairman of the Degel HaTorah party, strongly criticized the handling of the situation: "This man was arrested for no reason, and according to his family, they didn't allow him to wear tefillin. This is a military called the Jewish army, and they don't let a yeshiva student wear tefillin."

Gafni clarified, "This will not go quietly. I will contact the Minister of Defense and not let this matter slide - this hatred towards everything Jewish."

Ben Dayan's lawyer, Shlomo Hadad, filed an appeal against the verdict in order to secure his swift release.