Rabbi Dov Lando, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi, spoke Tuesday night at the Or Elchanan Yeshiva in Jerusalem, addressing the cancellation of the official draft-exampt "yeshiva student" status and the proposed Draft Law.

"We all know that Torah study is the most important thing in the world, and nothing takes precedence over Torah study," Rabbi Lando said.

"It is our duty to live by this truth, that there is no higher virtue than the study of Torah, to understand that it is the most important thing in every way, and to make use of all times, especially in the days of youth, to dedicate ourselves to Torah."

Rabbi Lando also emphasized the importance of immersing oneself in study, urging yeshiva students "to be immersed in the study of Torah and in understanding Torah," since "only in this way will we merit elevated lives, happy lives with a true sense of fulfillment. A person who truly lives a life of Torah lacks nothing in this world."

At the end of his speech, he blessed the yeshiva's deans, saying: "May they increase their boundaries with worthy students, and merit to expand and glorify the Torah."

He added, "May the Holy One, Blessed be He, help us that through the study of Torah, we merit to be saved from all troubles, both internal and external, and merit a complete redemption speedily in our days."