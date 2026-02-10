Britain on Monday joined Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in condemning Israel’s decision to expand its control over Judea and Samaria.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said, “The UK strongly condemns the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision yesterday to expand Israeli control over the West Bank."

The proposed changes to land, enforcement, and administrative powers, the UK said, would harm efforts to advance peace and stability in the region.

“The UK has consistently maintained that unilateral actions to alter the geographic or demographic makeup of Palestine are unacceptable and incompatible with international law," the spokesperson continued, calling on Israel to reverse its decision immediately, while reaffirming that “a two-state solution remains the only viable path to achieving long-term peace with a secure Israel alongside a sovereign Palestine."

The condemnation also came from other regional powers. A joint statement from the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Egypt, and Turkey denounced Israel’s move as a violation of international law that undermines the potential for a two-state solution and threatens regional stability.

In addition, the European Union condemned the decision, with spokesperson Anouar El Anouni stating, “This move is another step in the wrong direction." The EU echoed calls for Israel to reverse its course, further intensifying the diplomatic pressure on the Israeli government.

The condemnations came a day after the Cabinet approved significant decisions that will reshape the legal and civil structure of Judea and Samaria, particularly focusing on removing regulatory barriers and accelerating settlement development.

These measures, pushed forward by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz, aim to repeal outdated Jordanian-era legislation and improve land management practices. A key decision includes declassifying land registries in the area, which were previously kept confidential, to improve transparency and facilitate lawful land transactions.

Additionally, the cabinet lifted the ban on real estate sales to Jews, repealing the Jordanian law that prohibited such sales. This will allow Jewish buyers to purchase land under more straightforward procedures, similar to those in central Israel. The planning authority for Jewish areas near Hebron's Cave of the Patriarchs has also been transferred to the Civil Administration, which will streamline planning processes.

Other measures include upgrading Rachel’s Tomb’s administrative status for better municipal services and expanding state oversight in Areas A and B for environmental and legal enforcement. The cabinet also re-established a long-dormant land purchase committee to proactively secure land for future settlement.

Also on Monday, a White House official reiterated US President Donald Trump's opposition to Israel applying sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

"A stable West Bank keeps Israel secure and is in line with this administration’s goal to achieve peace in the region," the official told the Reuters news agency.