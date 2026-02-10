Tzachi Braverman , Chief of Staff at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office, has been summoned for a hearing by the Civil Service Commission, which is seeking to suspend him from his position.

The summons comes on the recommendation of the prosecution, based on suspicions that Braverman attempted to obstruct the investigation into the leak of documents to the Bild newspaper and warned former Prime Minister’s advisor, Eli Feldstein, during a late-night meeting, about the investigation.

If Braverman is indeed suspended from his position as Head of Staff, he will also be unable to serve as Israel’s Ambassador in London, despite his appointment already being approved by the government.

Police believe that the information Braverman was exposed to did not come from a military leak but rather from his official duties. However, a gag order has been placed on the exact method by which the information was transferred.

Additionally, Braverman is still under a ban from contacting Prime Minister Netanyahu, Feldstein, and Yonatan Urich, and he is also prohibited from leaving the country.

Meanwhile, the police stress that an officer previously questioned under caution for allegedly leaking information to Braverman, as well as senior officials who provided testimony, including former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, Head of the Intelligence Division Shlomi Binder, and Head of the Security Information Department, are no longer considered involved in the affair. The removal of the officer from the list of suspects suggests a significant weakening of the suspicion against him.