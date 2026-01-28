In a new request, the police asked the court to extend and toughen the restrictive conditions placed on Tzachi Braverman as part of the investigation into the "Night Meeting" affair.

In the new request, the police asked that Braverman be prohibited from contacting three members of the Shin Bet. These three Shin Bet officers were questioned, but not under caution.

The police believe that the information Braverman was exposed to did not come from a leak from the military, but was part of his role. However, a gag order has been issued regarding the exact manner in which the information was transferred.

Additionally, the prohibition against Braverman contacting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Eli Feldstein, and Yonatan Urich remains in effect. He is also prohibited from leaving the country.

At the same time, the police emphasize that an officer who was previously questioned under caution for allegedly leaking the information to Braverman, as well as senior officials who provided testimony - including former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate Shlomi Binder, and the Head of the Information Security Department - are no longer considered to be involved in the case. The removal of the officer from the list of suspects is seen as a significant weakening of the suspicion against him.

Earlier this week, a sweeping gag order was placed on the investigation file, including future investigative materials and any information that could reveal the methods and means of the Shin Bet.

Braverman's investigation began following an interview given by Eli Feldstein to "Kan 11," in which he claimed that Braverman met with him at the Kirya, told him about an ongoing investigation against him, and even said that he "could shut down the investigation."

According to the suspicion, Braverman transferred information to Feldstein about the identities of those involved in the investigation into the leak of a document to the "Bild" newspaper, when the investigation was still covert.