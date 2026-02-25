The Attorney General has given the police permission to summon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for open testimony in the case regarding the late-night meeting, in which his Chief of Staff, Tzachi Braverman, is a suspect.

In recent weeks, several meetings were held in the office of the Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, with the participation of the State Attorney and the police.

In the past few days, the Attorney General decided to respond to the police's request and summon Netanyahu for open testimony, rather than a formal investigation under caution.

According to suspicions, Braverman received information about the covert investigation into the classified documents case through a procedure conducted in the Prime Minister’s office. The method by which he received the information is still under a gag order.

The investigation began following a claim by Eli Feldstein, who stated that Braverman summoned him for an urgent meeting on a Saturday evening at the beginning of October 2024, about a month before he was arrested. Braverman allegedly told him about a covert investigation, listed several names of suspects, and said that he could "shut it down." Braverman denies the allegations completely.