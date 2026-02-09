The Telegram account of Brigadier General (Res.) Mike Herzog, who served as Israel's Ambassador to the United States for four years and is the brother of President Isaac Herzog, was hacked by an unidentified individual, according to a report by Kan 11 News.

The hacker used Herzog's identity to attempt financial phishing activities among his extensive contact list.

The breach was discovered after former Ambassador Herzog’s contacts received suspicious messages from his official Telegram account.

In some cases, the hacker tried to get the recipients to click on malicious links or transfer funds under various pretenses. At this stage, the hacker's identity remains unclear.

Mike Herzog confirmed the details, stating in response: "An anonymous individual hacked my Telegram account and is attempting to carry out phishing activities in my name. I am addressing the issue immediately with cybersecurity and security professionals."