Amid the protests in Iran and rumors of a possible U.S. strike in the country, many Israelis reported receiving a threatening message in English with a cryptic style.

The message, loosely translated, read: "The midnight sky will shine. Comets that are not stars. Metors that are not metors and suddenly terrifying sounds..."

Just last Saturday evening, a similar message was received by many Israelis, stating: “We are coming, look at the sky at midnight."

Gil Mesing, Head of Staff at Check Point, connected the hacked phones with the messages sent to Israelis and said two days ago to Mako: "After all the leaks from the Iranian Hanadla group recently, like from Bennett, Braverman, Shaked, they sent threatening messages on a large scale."

"I believe this is it. This is part of their awareness campaign. The numbers from which the message came, such as with a British prefix, are just numbers they use," he said.