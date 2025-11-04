Iranian media published footage claimed to emanate from a cyberattack on a subcontractor that manufactures components for systems built by Israeli defense corporation Rafael.

The report claimed that Iran holds classified information on several advanced systems.

According to the report, among the systems that were compromised were the new laser interception system, the David's Sling air-defense system, and a naval cruise missile.

Iran is presenting the hack as an intelligence breakthrough against the Israeli defense industry.

Rafael’s spokesperson said in response: “This is a supplier that produces marketing models displayed at exhibitions open to the general public. After a thorough review, we emphasize that no classified information related to the company’s systems was exposed.”