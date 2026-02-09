While the Alexandroni Brigade continues to maintain control over key sectors in the Gaza Strip, the Deputy Commander of the brigade, Lieutenant Colonel M., asserts that Israeli territory is free from cross-border tunnels from Gaza.

"The IDF knows for sure today that there are no tunnels crossing from Gaza into Israeli territory," emphasized Lt. Col. M. He explained that technological advancements allow the forces to receive an accurate situation report of what is happening beneath the ground. "The threat of tunnels crossing into Israeli territory is almost non-existent. Inside the 'perimeter' and in the areas controlled by the IDF, there are still infrastructures, and the forces continue to operate daily to locate and destroy them."

According to him, the fighting above ground in the "yellow line" continues with high intensity. "The enemy knows we don't shoot at women and children, and he tries to operate within this space," Lt. Col. M. explained. "What has changed is the precision in the use of force and the adjustments we've made in the rules of engagement. We are prepared for attempts to approach, drones, and hostile presence that emerges from the rubble."

Lt. Col. M. shared an incident that took place about two weeks ago, illustrating the alertness required from the soldiers: during a nighttime offensive operation, the forces encountered a terrorist cell. A company commander was injured in the incident and evacuated for treatment, while the soldiers continued to engage and eliminated the two terrorists shortly thereafter.

"This is an operational routine where we are always alert. The threat can emerge at any moment, and there's no room for surprises," the deputy commander concluded. "Our positions are meant to protect the forces, while the offensive activity continues to push forward, up to the yellow line, to ensure no threat approaches our communities."