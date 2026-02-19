תיעוד מתוך התוואי התת-קרקעי דובר צה"ל

IDF troops under the Southern Command continue to operate along the Yellow Line, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, both above and below-ground.

Approximately one month ago, the Northern Gaza Brigade launched a precise brigade-level operation to dismantle underground terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip, east of the Yellow Line.

One of the routes dismantled during the activity was an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer in length, in which explosive devices and several hideouts used by Hamas terrorists were located.