Ichilov Hospital's "Rishonim" building was evacuated Sunday night due to infrastructure concerns, the hospital confirmed.

"During the night, as part of construction work on the hospital campus, a concern arose regarding damage to some of the infrastructure in the 'Rishonim' building," a statement said.

"In light of this, as a precaution and after holding a situational assessment, the hospital management decided to evacuate a number of wings in the building, and work began to repair the infrastructure."

The statement added that the repairs "are expected to last a few days."

"We stress that the building does not contain patient wards," Ichilov added.

"The incident will be investigated with the contractor. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience."