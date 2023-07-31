Dozens of cancer patients who arrived yesterday for treatment at the radiation institute at Ichilov Medical Center were asked by the nurses there whether they were secular, religious, or haredi, Channel 12 News reported.

The patients, some of whom were surprised and shocked by the question, said that the nurses apologized repeatedly and explained that this was a new procedure and that they were uncomfortable asking - but they had to do so.

Ichilov Medical confirmed the details, and responded to the report: "This is an unnecessary question that stems from an interpretation of the procedures related to the accreditation process and is not at the discretion of the hospital's management. Upon receiving the referral and bringing our attention to the issue, the director of the medical center ordered that this question to be canceled."