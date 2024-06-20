Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv said on Wednesday that, in the last day, a man in his 70s who was diagnosed with West Nile Fever had arrived in the hospital. He is hospitalized in moderate condition.

Three more patients who contracted the disease have been admitted to the hospital in recent days. One of them is in serious condition, another is in moderate to serious condition and one is in moderate condition.

The patients who were admitted to Ichilov with the disease are over 60 years of age and live in northern Tel Aviv. As such, the hospital's assumption is that there are infected mosquitoes in the area and they must be exterminated.

Two patients aged 40 and 60 from Ramat Gan and Givatayim were treated for West Nile Fever at Sheba Hospital and released last week.

Previously, after eight people were diagnosed as having been infected with West Nile Fever in central Israel, the Ministry of Environmental Protection announced that infected mosquitoes were found in Ramat Gan.