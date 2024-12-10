The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, discovered the body of Boris Shuster on Monday after he had been missing for four days.

Shuster, 68, was a retired engineer from Ofakim. Ynet reports that he had departed his home on Thursday for a customary run and never returned.

A massive search effort was launched, including official emergency services, volunteer organizations, and individuals from the community. Hundreds of people, along with horses, dogs, drones, helicopters, ATVs, and other advanced search equipment worked through Shabbat in the hopes of finding him alive.

During the search, the ISA and IDF ruled out the possibility that a terrorist had infiltrated from nearby Gaza and attacked him. The Israel Police ruled out any possibility of a criminal attack.

The Israel Dog Unit stated, "We salute our dog handlers for their self-sacrifice in the search, and for the privilege of bringing a Jew to his final resting place."