A compensation lawsuit totaling NIS 80 million was filed Sunday morning with the Jerusalem District Court against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, on behalf of eight families whose children were murdered in a July 2024 rocket strike on Majdal Shams.

The lawsuit is based on the law for compensating victims of terrorism that was passed in the Knesset during the fighting.

An additional lawsuit seeking NIS 165 million in damages is expected to be filed in the coming days, on behalf of more than 30 people who were injured in the rocket strike.

On July 27, 2024, the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon fired a rocket with fifty-three kilograms of explosives at a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. The rocket fire killed 12 innocent children playing soccer on a Saturday evening.

Later that month, then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a call with then-US Secretary of -Defense Lloyd Austin, briefing him on the tragedy and noting that the rocket used was of Iranian make and equipped with 50KG explosives. He also noted that the evidence revealed by the IDF indicates that Hezbollah was responsibility for the attack.