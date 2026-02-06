IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Following the identification, the troops fired toward the terrorists and eliminated one of them in order to remove the threat, it added.

“IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement said.

In an earlier statement the IDF said that over the past day, as a response to the violation of the ceasefire agreement on Thursday, in which terrorists fired shots toward IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip in the area of the Yellow Line, the IDF struck Hamas’ terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the strikes, a structure used by Hamas to manufacture weapons, as well as a weapons storage facility, were struck.

“The strikes were conducted in accordance with international law and with adherence to the principles of targeting - distinction, proportionality, and the implementation of feasible precautions. As part of these measures, steps were taken to distance the civilian population from the areas of the strikes, including advance warnings. the strikes were conducted only after it was identified that no civilians were present near the terror infrastructure," the statement stressed.

“The IDF views with severity every violation of the ceasefire agreement and will operate against any attempt by the terror organization in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror attacks against IDF troops and the civilians of the State of Israel."

Early Friday morning, the IDF precisely struck a terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

The strike was in response to a violation of the ceasefire agreement on Thursday, in which terrorists fired shots toward IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip in the area of the Yellow Line. No IDF injuries were reported.

“The terrorists' fire constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF said.

On Thursday afternoon, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who approached the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them.

Following the identification, and in order to remove the threat, guided by ground troops, the IDF eliminated the terrorist.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)