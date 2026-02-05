Gaza terrorists violated the ceasefire on Thursday, threatening IDF troops stationed in Gaza.

The troops operated to neutralize the threat, preventing disaster.

"Earlier today (Thursday), IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who approached the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them," the IDF confirmed.

"Following the identification, and in order to remove the threat, guided by ground troops, the IDF eliminated the terrorist. IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

The incident closely follows another ceasefire violation in which an IDF reservist was severely injured.

An IDF reservist was severely injured in northern Gaza, after Hamas terrorists violated the ceasefire agreement.

In the Wednesday incident, which occurred during routine operational activity near the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip, terrorists opened fire on IDF troops, the IDF confirmed.

The statement said that, "An IDF reserve officer was severely injured as a result of the fire. He was evacuated to a hospital and his family has been notified."

"Upon identifying the fire, IDF armored units and IAF aircraft conducted precise strikes in the area.

"The IDF views this attack as a blatant violation of the current ceasefire agreement." the statement stressed.