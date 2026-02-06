The IDF early Friday morning precisely struck a terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

The strike was in response to a violation of the ceasefire agreement on Thursday, in which terrorists fired shots toward IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip in the area of the Yellow Line. No IDF injuries were reported.

“The terrorists' fire constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF said.

On Thursday afternoon, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who approached the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them.

Following the identification, and in order to remove the threat, guided by ground troops, the IDF eliminated the terrorist.

On Wednesday, the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) struck and eliminated terrorist Muhammad Issam Hassan al-Habil, head of a Hamas terrorist cell.

ISA questionings uncovered that the terrorist brutally murdered Corporal Noa Marciano while in Hamas captivity. Noa was abducted from the Nahal Oz outpost during the terrorist organization’s brutal October 7th massacre.

The Gaza Division (143), in which Noa was a soldier, gathered the intelligence that helped make the elimination possible.