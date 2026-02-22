Déjà vu. A new Palestinian security force is set to operate under the National Committee for Gaza Management (NCAG) and will receive training in Egypt, as part of a broader plan to stabilize the Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, an international stabilization force is expected to deploy across five sectors, eventually reaching around 20,000 troops, alongside a civilian policing force of up to 12,000 personnel, according to Idan Kowler’s report on Walla.

Under the plan, all weapons in Gaza would be centralized under a new civilian authority as part of a full disarmament process, a prerequisite for reconstruction.

The announcement did not provide technical details on the types or quantities of weapons the Palestinian policing force will hold, the supply chain, or who will officially authorize transfers. It also did not clarify how oversight will be enforced on the ground.